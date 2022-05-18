Expand / Collapse search
Mavericks vs Warriors Game 1 score: Steph Curry moves and grooves to double-double in victory

Curry was on fire during the game, finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Golden State Warriors dropped the Dallas Mavericks 112-87 on Wednesday night to take Game 1 in the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks looked a bit stagnant coming out of the gate after defeating the Phoenix Suns in a tough series to get to the conference finals. The Warriors jumped out to a 10-point lead and had a nine-point lead at halftime before blowing the doors open in the third.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches his 3-point basket against Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches his 3-point basket against Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Golden State shot 56% from the floor during the game, which proved to be the real key.

Stephen Curry led the way with 21 points and 12 rebounds. He was 7-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-9 from three-point range. In the third quarter, a deep three got Curry moving and grooving.

Six other Warriors were in double-figures in scoring for the game.

Andrew Wiggins had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jordan Poole had 19 points off the bench, Klay Thompson added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Otto Porter Jr. each had 10 points.

The Warriors held Dallas to just 36% from the floor.

Luka Doncic scored 20 points with seven rebounds and four assists but he was minuts-30 for the game. Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 17 points off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The Warriors have a 19-1 series record after winning Game 1 under Steve Kerr. But Dallas lost Game 1 in their series against the Suns and the Utah Jazz before coming back to win.

Game 2 is set for Friday night at 9 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.