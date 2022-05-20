Expand / Collapse search
Warriors' Steve Kerr berates ref after foul: 'It’s the f---ing playoffs'

Davis Bertans and Damion Lee already received technical fouls for a prior entanglement

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was unhappy with a foul away from the ball during the second quarter of the team’s Western Conference Finals game against the Dallas Mavericks.

With 7:42 left in the second quarter, the Mavericks were taking the ball out of bounds. Mavericks forward Davis Bertans was trying to break away from Warriors guard Damion Lee and the referees called a foul. Bertans went to the line for free throws, upsetting Kerr.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures toward players during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures toward players during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The TNT broadcast panned to Kerr on the sideline who was yelling at the officials after the foul.

"You’re gonna call that? It’s the f---ing playoffs!" he said.

Dallas was leading the game 48-34 at that point.

Bertans and Lee got tangled up earlier in the quarter. 

Davis Bertans #44 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Davis Bertans #44 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bertans was in the corner being guarded by Lee when he shot and made a three-pointer. Lee came down on top of Bertans as he shot the ball. As Bertans was trying to get back up, Lee was on top of him and the two got wrapped up in each other.

The referees stopped play and went to the replay monitor to decide whether anything nefarious occurred during the incident. The referees and players separated Bertans and Lee in the midst of the tense moment.

For whatever reason, the referees assessed a double technical foul.

Damion Lee #1 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on May 20, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Damion Lee #1 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on May 20, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Golden State came into Friday night, leading the series 1-0.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.