NBA Playoffs
Published

Charles Barkley's solution to NBA’s fan altercation problem

Chris Paul's family was harassed on Sunday night

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Charles Barkley thinks the increasingly common issue of negative fan-player interactions within the NBA can be resolved in just five minutes.

That’s all the time the "Round Mound of Rebound" and his NBA counterparts need to put an end to run-ins like we saw Sunday with Chris Paul reacting to the harassment his family received while attending a playoff game in Dallas.

Charles Barkley is seen in attendance during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Charles Barkley is seen in attendance during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"Hey we could put an end to all this stuff. Some of the stuff these fans say. … Let’s take it right down to center court for five minutes, I’ve always said that," Barkley said Sunday via the NBA On TNT.

Chuck’s of the opinion that if you want to talk smack, you better be able to back it up – lawyers not included.

"Some of the crap they said to you, hey, just give me five minutes at center court with them and say ‘You ain’t gonna press no charges, ain’t nobody gonna be sued civilly. Say what you just said to me right to my face and for these five minutes I’m gonna beat your ass and beat the hell out of you," added Barkley.

May 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reacts to receiving his sixth foul call and fouling out of the game against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.

May 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reacts to receiving his sixth foul call and fouling out of the game against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Point being, you can’t verbally harass while also hiding behind the threat of litigation.

Lest there be any confusion, Sir Charles doesn’t feel as though current players, nor he, would need the full five minutes, he just wants to savor the moment.

"I’m gonna take my time. I’m not gonna beat him up quickly," insisted Barkley. "I’m gonna jab em a little bit, then I’m gonna lay the haymakers on they a--."

Charles Barkley talks with fans prior to the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Auburn, AL.

Charles Barkley talks with fans prior to the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Auburn, AL. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

One of Barkley’s TNT cohosts and a fellow Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal, seemed to be in favor of Barkley’s solution. "I hear you Foreman," said a laughing Shaq, referencing former champion boxer George Foreman. "Charles Foreman."

For someone who scored 23,757 of them, this may be his most impactful point.