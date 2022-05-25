Warriors' Damion Lee on Texas school shooting: 'It’s easier to get a gun than baby formula right now'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Damion Lee kept using the same word to describe the events of Tuesday during his post-game presser after Golden State’s 119-109 loss against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals: ridiculous.

He wasn’t talking about the game. Instead, he was referring to the senseless school shooting in Texas earlier in the day that left at least 19 elementary students and two teachers dead.

Lee told reporters during his post-game presser he found out about the shooting while on the way to practice and made an alarming analogy.

"It’s just sad. Everyone obviously saw Steve’s (Kerr) pregame presser – those are my exact same sentiments. It’s sad the world that we live in. We need to reform that. Guns shouldn’t be as easily accessible. Like, it’s easier to get a gun than baby formula right now . That’s unbelievable in this country that we live in."

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LEBRON JAMES, NBA COACH STEVE KERR, SPORTS COMMUNITY CALL FOR CHANGE AMID TRAGEDY

Lee spoke about being a new parent and the unfortunate new fears that parents in America have in sending their children to school.

"I have a kid now, and me and my wife were talking before the game just about how scary it is when you have a child. Obviously, he’s not old enough to go to school, but when that does happen how crazy the world is," he continued. "Honestly, I feel like we all need to pray, pray to whoever you pray to, get right with Jesus and get right with the Lord and obviously just figure out this gun control thing because this is ridiculous.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We need to be better than that. It’s supposed to be the greatest country in the world, and it’s just ridiculous. This senseless losing of lives is just ridiculous."

Kerr, the Warriors head coach, delivered a passionate speech during his press conference with reporters ahead of Tuesday’s game, calling on lawmakers to take action.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When are we going to do something," Kerr shouted, as he pounded the table several times. "I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired of the moments of silence. Enough!"