Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Texas school shooting: LeBron James, NBA coach Steve Kerr, sports community call for change amid tragedy

Warriors' Steve Kerr gave emotional speech before Game 4: 'I'm so tired of the moments of silence'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was just one of the many figures in the sports community to speak out after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed at least 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. 

James took to social media to make a desperate call for "change" after a gunman opened fire in Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday morning in what is the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary attack in December 2012.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers before the Pelicans game at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers before the Pelicans game at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX," he said in a tweet. "Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!

STEVE KERR GETS EMOTIONAL WHEN DISCUSSING MASS SHOOTING AT TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 

James also supported the comments made by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who gave a passionate speech before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors joins a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, before the playoff game against the Mavericks on May 24, 2022, in Dallas.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors joins a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, before the playoff game against the Mavericks on May 24, 2022, in Dallas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

"When are we going to do something," Kerr shouted, as he pounded the table several times. "I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired of the moments of silence. Enough!" 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other sports figures took to social media to share their condolences but also make pleas for action. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Equipment from the San Antonio Fire Department is parked outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24.

Equipment from the San Antonio Fire Department is parked outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference Tuesday that 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, the suspected gunman, was a local to Uvalde. Officials said he was shot and killed on the scene. Two officers were also shot and wounded but were expected to survive. 

Fox News’ David Aaro and Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com