Texas school shooting: LeBron James, NBA coach Steve Kerr, sports community call for change amid tragedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was just one of the many figures in the sports community to speak out after an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed at least 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

James took to social media to make a desperate call for "change" after a gunman opened fire in Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas , Tuesday morning in what is the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary attack in December 2012.

"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX," he said in a tweet. "Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!

STEVE KERR GETS EMOTIONAL WHEN DISCUSSING MASS SHOOTING AT TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

James also supported the comments made by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr , who gave a passionate speech before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

"When are we going to do something," Kerr shouted, as he pounded the table several times. "I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired of the moments of silence. Enough!"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other sports figures took to social media to share their condolences but also make pleas for action.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference Tuesday that 18-year-old Salvador Ramos , the suspected gunman, was a local to Uvalde. Officials said he was shot and killed on the scene. Two officers were also shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

Fox News’ David Aaro and Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.