Von Miller aiming to 'figure it out' with Rams before testing free agency

Von Miller isn’t slamming the door on a return to Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old edge rusher is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career on March 16, and he told USA Today Sports’ Josina Anderson that he would prefer to get something done with the Rams rather than look elsewhere.

"I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they’ve been real good to me," Miller said Wednesday. "On the slim chance that can’t happen, then I’ll explore all my options."

Slim is the key word in Miller’s remarks, as the Rams have just over $20 million in cap space, with Miller, Odell Beckham Jr., Darious Williams and Austin Corbett among the notable free agents for Los Angeles. Miller initially inked a six-year, $114 million with Denver in 2016, which came to an end after the Rams’ victory in Super Bowl LVI. Denver traded the seven-time All-Pro to Los Angeles in November, and he became an integral piece of the Rams’ defense.

Though thought to be on the downside of his Hall of Fame career, Miller racked up 9.5 sacks with the Broncos and Rams in 2021. He was at his best in the playoffs, registering four sacks in four games, including two in the Super Bowl.

Miller’s tweet Monday created speculation that a reunion with the Broncos was possibly in play.

"I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280," wrote Miller, making light of the elevation above sea level in Denver.