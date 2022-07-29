Vince McMahon's wife reacts to WWE resignation, shrugs off husband's accusations of sexual misconduct
Vince McMahon retired from WWE last week amid sexual misconduct allegations
Last week, the news broke that wrestling mogul Vince McMahon was retiring from WWE after already stepping down as the company's CEO.
The resigning and retirement came amid allegations of McMahon, 76, paying over $12 million in hush money over the past 16 years to "suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity."
McMahon did not mention his allegations in his retirement statement, but rather, simply said "it's time" for him to retire.
His wife, Linda, was spotted at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) Summit in Atlanta, and was lighthearted about the retirement, despite the serious nature in which it came about.
"He'll just be deciding on how he's gonna be spending his free time. I think that's a good thing," she said.
She ignored other questions about the retirement and allegations.
Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Vince and Linda, and WWE President Nick Khan were announced as co-CEOs.