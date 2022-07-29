Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE
Published

Vince McMahon's wife reacts to WWE resignation, shrugs off husband's accusations of sexual misconduct

Vince McMahon retired from WWE last week amid sexual misconduct allegations

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Linda McMahon reacts to husband Vince McMahon's WWE retirement Video

Linda McMahon reacts to husband Vince McMahon's WWE retirement

Linda McMahon says husband Vince McMahon will decide how to spend his free time, while attending the American First Policy Institute Summit in Washington, D.C.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Last week, the news broke that wrestling mogul Vince McMahon was retiring from WWE after already stepping down as the company's CEO.

The resigning and retirement came amid allegations of McMahon, 76, paying over $12 million in hush money over the past 16 years to "suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Linda McMahon and Vince McMahon attend the New York Moves Magazine's 10th Anniversary Power Women Gala at the Grand Hyatt New York on November 14, 2013 in New York City.

Linda McMahon and Vince McMahon attend the New York Moves Magazine's 10th Anniversary Power Women Gala at the Grand Hyatt New York on November 14, 2013 in New York City. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

McMahon did not mention his allegations in his retirement statement, but rather, simply said "it's time" for him to retire.

His wife, Linda, was spotted at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) Summit in Atlanta, and was lighthearted about the retirement, despite the serious nature in which it came about.

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H attend the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H attend the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

NETFLIX PULLS WWE VINCE MCMAHON DOCUMENTARY AFTER $12M SEXUAL MISCONDUCT HUSH MONEY REPORTS SURFACED

"He'll just be deciding on how he's gonna be spending his free time. I think that's a good thing," she said.

She ignored other questions about the retirement and allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)

Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Vince and Linda, and WWE President Nick Khan were announced as co-CEOs.