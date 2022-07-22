Expand / Collapse search
Vince McMahon announces retirement from WWE amid scandal

McMahon announced his retirement at age 76

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Vince McMahon, who recently stepped down as CEO of WWE after a barrage of misconduct allegations, has announced his retirement from WWE. 

"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE," McMahon said in a statement.

The Rock, Vince McMahon, John Cena, and Michael Cole  attend the WrestleMania 29 Press Conference at Radio City Music Hall on April 4, 2013 in New York City.  

The Rock, Vince McMahon, John Cena, and Michael Cole  attend the WrestleMania 29 Press Conference at Radio City Music Hall on April 4, 2013 in New York City.   (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

"Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment."

In the statement, McMahon announced that his daughter, Stephanie, would take over as co-CEO along with current WWE president Nick Khan. 

Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)

"Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always," the statement continued. "I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives – in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. 

"As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together."

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The network will launch on February 24, 2014 as the first-ever 24/7 streaming network, offering both scheduled programs and video on demand. The USD 9.99 per month subscription will include access to all 12 live WWE pay-per-view events each year. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 10 and is expected to feature 3,200 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 150,000 attendees.  

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The network will launch on February 24, 2014 as the first-ever 24/7 streaming network, offering both scheduled programs and video on demand. The USD 9.99 per month subscription will include access to all 12 live WWE pay-per-view events each year. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 10 and is expected to feature 3,200 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 150,000 attendees.   (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

McMahon's retirement comes following a July Wall Street Journal report that McMahon paid over $12 million in the past 16 years to "suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity." 

McMahon purchased the company from his father in 1982 and turned it into the billion-dollar brand that it is today. 

