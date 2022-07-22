Vince McMahon announces retirement from WWE amid scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vince McMahon, who recently stepped down as CEO of WWE after a barrage of misconduct allegations, has announced his retirement from WWE.

"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE," McMahon said in a statement.

"Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment."

In the statement, McMahon announced that his daughter, Stephanie, would take over as co-CEO along with current WWE president Nick Khan.

"Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always," the statement continued. "I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives – in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan.

"As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together."

McMahon's retirement comes following a July Wall Street Journal report that McMahon paid over $12 million in the past 16 years to "suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity."

McMahon purchased the company from his father in 1982 and turned it into the billion-dollar brand that it is today.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.