Vikings select Jeff Gladney with No. 31 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings selected Jeff Gladney, the former TCU cornerback, with the No. 31 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

At 5-foot-10, 191 pounds, Gladney has arms and hands measuring 31 7/8 and 9 inches, respectively. At the NFL Combine, he recorded a 4.48 40-yard dash time with a 37.5-inch vertical jump, and a 124-inch broad jump.

As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Gladney started eight of 12 games played. He had 46 tackles, six pass breakups.

Gladney was an All-Big 12 honorable mention as a sophomore, when he had 28 tackles and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and five pass breakups.

In 2018, Gladney earned second-team honors as he tied the team-lead with 13 pass breakups, to go along with two interceptions and 41 tackles in 13 starts. Finally, as a senior, Gladney was a member of the all-conference first-team after notching 31 tackles and an interception, to go with a conference-high 14 pass breakups in 12 starts.

During the offseason, the Vikings moved on from former Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes, and Trae Waynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, so this decision to pick Gladney late in the first round was an easy choice. Minnesota will rely on the TCU-product to step in right away, and make an immediate impact on the field.