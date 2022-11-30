Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Vikings' Patrick Peterson rips into Kyler Murray after Cardinals' latest loss

Peterson spent 10 years with Cardinals before signing with Vikings in 2021

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson took aim at former teammate Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray Wednesday, adding that head coach Kliff Kingsbury will likely be the fall man for the team’s recent struggles. 

During Wednesday’s episode of the "All Things Covered" podcast, former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden brought up the Cardinals’ recent struggles and head coaching concerns – asking Peterson if felt Kingsbury would be a "scapegoat."

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"Ain't no maybe. He will be," Peterson said of his longtime team. "And the crazy thing about it, the guy who hired him will still have a job."

The Cardinals dropped to 4-8 after failing to hold their fourth-quarter lead over the Los Angeles Chargers, who came back to score a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final seconds of Sunday’s game to win it all, 25-24.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

After the game, Murray was asked about a critical interception in the first half that led to a Chargers touchdown on the next drive and gave an explicit remark to sum up his thoughts on the play.

"No, that wasn’t for Hop, actually," he said of the interception. "Schematically, I mean, they kind of, we were kind of f---ed."

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

McFadden and Peterson weren’t impressed.

"Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That's just the matter of the fact," Peterson said.

Peterson played two seasons with Murray in Arizona. He signed with the Vikings in March 2021 after 10 seasons with the Cardinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

