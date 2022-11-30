Vikings' Patrick Peterson rips into Kyler Murray after Cardinals' latest loss

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson took aim at former teammate Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray Wednesday, adding that head coach Kliff Kingsbury will likely be the fall man for the team’s recent struggles.

During Wednesday’s episode of the "All Things Covered" podcast, former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden brought up t he Cardinals’ recent struggles and head coaching concerns – asking Peterson if felt Kingsbury would be a "scapegoat."

"Ain't no maybe. He will be," Peterson said of his longtime team. "And the crazy thing about it, the guy who hired him will still have a job."

The Cardinals dropped to 4-8 after failing to hold their fourth-quarter lead over the Los Angeles Chargers , who came back to score a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final seconds of Sunday’s game to win it all, 25-24.

After the game, Murray was asked about a critical interception in the first half that led to a Chargers touchdown on the next drive and gave an explicit remark to sum up his thoughts on the play.

"No, that wasn’t for Hop, actually," he said of the interception. "Schematically, I mean, they kind of, we were kind of f---ed."

McFadden and Peterson weren’t impressed.

"Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That's just the matter of the fact," Peterson said.

Peterson played two seasons with Murray in Arizona. He signed with the Vikings in March 2021 after 10 seasons with the Cardinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.