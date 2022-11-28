Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals' Kyler Murray gives explicit answer to sum up woes

Murray had two touchdowns in the loss

Ryan Gaydos
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not hold back in the postgame press conference on Sunday following a close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Murray was 18-for-29 with 191 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The interception came in the first half on 4th-and-1. The Chargers scored on the next drive. Arizona was only able to put up seven points in the second half and at one point punted three consecutive times.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, #1, scrambles for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

He spoke about the offense after the game and did not mince words.

"No, that wasn’t for Hop, actually," he said of the interception. "Schematically, I mean, they kind of, we were kind of f---ed."

He added that the lack of execution ultimately gave the game away.

"The whole game we pretty much had what we wanted. Our four-minute offense execution lost us the game. Defense, I don’t think they should’ve been put in that situation."

PACKERS' AARON RODGERS DETAILS RIB INJURY, EXPECTS TO PLAY NEXT WEEK IF TESTS CHECK OUT

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, left, greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chargers did not want a tie to send the game to overtime. Head coach Brandon Staley, known for his aggressive nature, went for a two-point conversion after an Austin Ekeler touchdown that led to a thrilling, 25-24 come-from-behind victory over the Cardinals.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ offense found themselves on the Arizona 38-yard line and just under two minutes to play down 24-17. A touchdown was needed to keep the game alive.

Herbert went to work, finding tight end Gerald Everett for a 10-yard gain, then Keenan Allen on a 16-yard play to put the Chargers in the red zone. From there, Herbert found Ekeler, who fell just short of the goal line with 18 seconds left to play. It seemed inevitable that Ekeler was going to get the ball right back, and he did to make it 24-23.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, #1, walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

However, the Chargers know that playoff implications came on the road this week. They were an even .500 coming into this week and fighting for a wild card with the Kansas City Chiefs pulling away in the AFC West.

So, Staley drew up the two-point conversion instead of sending this one to overtime, and Everett was the man Herbert found in the end zone.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

