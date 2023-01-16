Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings
Published

Vikings' fan rewarded with game ball after flipping off Giants' Isaiah Hodgins

The Giants defeated the Vikings, 31-24

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn rewarded a young fan with a game ball during Sunday’s tense NFC wild-card game against the New York Giants – the same fan who just a quarter earlier flipped Isaiah Hodgins the double bird. 

The interaction came late in the first quarter when Hodgins scored a touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Daniel Jones to give the Giants a 14-7 lead. 

Isaiah Hodgins of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Isaiah Hodgins of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Hodgins, celebrating his fifth touchdown of the season, launched the ball into the padding behind the end zone, which seemingly prompted the fan to react. 

The Giants would score a field goal to improve to 17-7, but Osborn would narrow the lead after scoring a touchdown with just 45 seconds remaining in the first half. 

Isaiah Hodgins of the New York Giants catches a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Isaiah Hodgins of the New York Giants catches a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

And, perhaps by coincidence, Osborn then walked up directly to the fan and handed him the ball. 

The Giants never trailed, winning 31-24 for their first playoff victory since Super Bowl XLVI.

"A cornerstone franchise like this with such a rich history, this is what we’re supposed to do," wide receiver Darius Slayton said. "We’re supposed to go to the playoffs. We’re supposed to be a winning team. We’re just going to keep trying to live up to the legacy that’s been here."

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley looks to get past Minnesota Vikings' Camryn Bynum during the playoff game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis.

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley looks to get past Minnesota Vikings' Camryn Bynum during the playoff game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Giants will next play the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.