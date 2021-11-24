Vikings' Everson Griffen came out of home, getting care he needs, team says

Minnesota Vikings star Everson Griffen is in good hands.

The team announced on Wednesday that Griffen came out of his home without incident and is now getting the care he needs.

"We are thankful to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnetrista Police Department, and the Orono Police Department for their quick response and dedication to ensuring the situation ended peacefully," the Vikings wrote in a statement. "Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him and his family."

Early Wednesday morning, law enforcement and mental health professionals were sent to Griffen’s home after the defensive end made several disturbing posts on his social media claiming that people were trying to kill him.

Minnetrista Police Department released a statement Wednesday saying that officers were called to Griffen’s home located in the 5700 block of Hardscrabble Circle at around 3 a.m. after he called 911 saying "someone was inside his home and that he needed help from the police."

Griffen told dispatch that he fired a weapon, but no one was injured. When police arrived at the scene, they were unable to find an intruder.

Police said in the statement that "law and enforcement and psychologists'' were on the scene since 7 a.m. but Griffen "refused" to come out. They noted that he was alone inside his residence.

Griffen posted alarming screenshots of messages to his agent on his Instagram early Wednesday morning. In the since-deleted messages, the NFL player told his agent to call 911, saying "People are trying to kill me."

A now-deleted video also posted to his account reportedly showed Griffen holding a gun saying he purchased it legally.

Griffen has had a documented history of mental health issues. In 2018, he underwent treatment after two incidents where he threatened violence at a hotel and made similar comments of people trying to kill him, according to the StarTribune.