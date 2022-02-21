Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook won’t pay big to change digits

Cook isn't going to make it easy to give up his number

By Megan Turner | OutKick
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook won’t have to have to pay the $1.5 million to change his jersey number from No. 33 to No. 4, the running back said he just had it wait.

The NFL rescinded the rule against some players from wearing single-digit numbers on their jerseys, but the downside was that players had to buy out the existing inventory of jerseys or give notice for a next-season number change to avoid the requirement to buy out inventory,ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Cook passed on the chance to buy out the inventory but it seems like he gave notice and confirmed to TMZ Sports he will wear No. 4 next season.

"That number symbolizes a lot to me. My father passed away, and that’s the number he’d want me to wear," Cook told TMZ Sports while holding up four fingers with both hands. "I got my number back."

Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Cook was believed to have to pay as much as $1.5 million to buy out his old jerseys but said all he had to do was wait it out.

"I don’t have to pay that [$1.5 million]. I had to wait. I just had to wait," Cook said.

Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Yahoo Sports reports Cook wore the No. 4 jersey during his rise as an NFL prospect at Miami Central High School and Florida State, and the sentimental value linked with his football upbringing runs deep with honoring the memory of his late father.