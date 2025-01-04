Expand / Collapse search
Vikings buy $2M in tickets at Lions' stadium for division title game, then sell to own fans at discount

The Lions complained but had no case, according to the NFL

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
The Minnesota Vikings are playing moneyball

One of the biggest regular-season games in the history of the Vikings and rival Detroit Lions will determine the NFC North champion and the top seed in the conference Sunday. 

With the game at Detroit's Ford Field, the Vikings are throwing their money around, trying to offset the Lions' home-field advantage. 

The Vikings spent $2 million on about 1,900 tickets for seats located behind the visitor sideline at Ford Field Sunday and are now reselling those tickets to fans at a heavy discount, according to Sports Illustrated. 

Cam Akers and Sam Darnold celebrate

The Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold congratulates Cam Akers on a touchdown catch during the second half against the Green Bay Packers Dec. 29, 2024, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Vikings even sent an email to season ticket holders, notifying them of the special offer. 

The Lions reportedly contacted the league office to complain, but they were told the Vikings weren't breaking any league rules. 

The game between the longtime division rivals, both 14-2, is big considering neither team has won a Super Bowl. 

The Vikings have been to four Super Bowls and lost all four. Detroit has never played in a Super Bowl.

The winner of this game will have the clearest path in the NFC to the Super Bowl.

Jameson Williams celebrates

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers Dec. 30, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif.  (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The Lions won the earlier matchup this season in Minnesota, a tight 31-29 thriller, to stay in first place in the NFC North. By virtue of that win, the Lions would claim the NFC's top seed with a tie against the Vikings Sunday night. 

The Vikings haven't won a game against the Lions at Ford Field since January 2021 in the final week of the 2020 season, a 37-35 victory that ended their season at 7-9. Minnesota finished 5-11. 

The Lions have won the last four meetings against the Vikings and reached the NFC championship game last year. The Vikings were thought to be in a rebuilding phase, but the emergence of quarterback Sam Darnold fueled one of the most shocking stories of the NFL season.

Justin Jefferson stopped

The Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson is stopped by the Detroit Lions' Kerby Joseph and Amani Oruwariye during the second half Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Whichever team loses Sunday will be relegated to the top wild-card spot and will have to play in the first round of the playoffs on the road. 

The winner will get a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the divisional round and potentially the NFC championship game. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

