Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks prank rookie Byron Murphy II with outrageous dinner bill

Byron Murphy II still had a pretty expensive bill to cover at the end of the night

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II was the latest victim of the infamous and expensive annual rookie dinner – only his teammates decided to also throw in a little prank. 

Every year, NFL veterans are treated to a dinner where they typically order high-priced items on the menu, and the team’s respective rookie will foot the bill. Those bills can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Byron Murphy II

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 8, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Murphy, who was drafted by the Seahawks with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 draft, was up to pay his rookie dues when he received the shock of a lifetime. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to videos shared on Murphy’s Instagram on Friday, the Seahawks players racked up a bill of more than $155,000.

And Murphy’s reaction said it all. 

Thankfully, the receipt was just a prank – although the real bill was still shockingly high for just one night of team bonding. 

Byron Murphy II

Minnesota Vikings guard Dalton Risner (66) blocks Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) during the first half at Lumen Field on Dec. 22, 2024. (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

49ERS' BROCK PURDY IMPRESSES AFTER GIFTING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN BRAND-NEW CARS FOR CHRISTMAS

The total, with gratuity added, was over $38,000. But it shouldn’t be too much of a problem for Murphy to cover. 

The former Texas standout signed a four-year contract worth over $16 million with an annual salary of just over $4 million. 

Byron Murphy II

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) stands on the sideline during the first quarter at Lumen Field on Aug. 24, 2024.  (Joe Nicholson-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs last week following the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. They will close out the season with a game against the Rams on Sunday. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics