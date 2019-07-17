Expand / Collapse search
Venus Williams to play San Jose for second straight year

Associated Press
United States's Frances Tiafoe, left, and Venus Williams laugh during their Mixed Doubles match during day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Venus Williams has committed to play in San Jose later this month, her second straight appearance in the event.

She will play her opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in the night session July 30 after reaching the 2018 quarterfinals. The seven-time Grand Slam champion is in the field for the 15th time, though the tournament moved from Stanford to San Jose last year.

The 39-year-old Williams will be a wild-card entry in the tournament.