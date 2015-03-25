VCU is Atlantic 10 preseason pick, followed by Saint Louis, La Salle

VCU is the preseason favorite in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

The Rams, known for their frenetic style and NCAA tournament success, were selected a clear No. 1 on Tuesday in a vote of the conference's coaches and selected media.

VCU received 19 first-place votes and 207 points while reigning conference champion Saint Louis was second with five No. 1 votes and 288 points. La Salle, which reached the NCAA round of 16 last season, was third followed by Massachusetts, Saint Joseph's, Richmond, Dayton, conference newcomer George Mason, Rhode Island, George Washington, Fordham, St. Bonaventure and Duquesne.

The preseason all-conference team featured VCU's Treveon Graham and Juvonte Reddic, Chaz Williams of Massachusetts, Dwayne Evans of Saint Louis and Tyreek Duren of La Salle.