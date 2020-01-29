Vanessa Bryant breaks social media silence with photo of Kobe, daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, broke her silence on social media Wednesday, three days after her husband and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash.

Vanessa changed her profile photo on Instagram to a photo of her husband and daughter embracing. She also unlocked her previously private account, giving the public access to dozens of photos of her family, though the comments were switched off.

The account displayed photos of the four daughters Vanessa and Kobe had together-- the late Gianna, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months-- as well as photos of the loving couple, who married in 2001. Vanessa was 18 years old and Kobe 22.

The account also contained photos of Kobe and Gianna, his basketball protege. The two died on their way to a basketball tournament for Gianna.