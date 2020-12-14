Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller on football appearances: 'It wasn’t if I was a girl or not'

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller said after her historic showing against Tennessee on Saturday that her gender didn’t play any role in her playing for the Commodores.

Fuller made two extra points in the game against Tennessee. She was the first woman to score points in a game with a Power 5 Conference school.

“This whole time has been if I can do it, if I’m good enough to do it,” Fuller said. “It wasn’t if I was a girl or not. So that’s something I’ve really appreciated. At the end of the day, they treated me like an athlete and that’s the best I could ask for.”

Fuller, who is also the Commodores’ goalkeeper for the women’s soccer team, was greeted by her teammates after both extra-point attempts.

“She’s obviously a winner,” Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said after the game. “And she walked up there and kicked it right through. So I just think it says a whole lot about her and really, kind of her fortitude to be brave enough to go do this.”

Vanderbilt lost 35-17.

Fuller acknowledged on Twitter she may have had some magical help to get the ball through the uprights.

Liz Heton became the first woman to score in a college football game when she made two extra points for NAIA member Willamette in 1997.

Katie Hnida was the first to score in a Football Bowl Subdivision game with two extra points for New Mexico in 2003. April Goss scored most recently for Kent State in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.