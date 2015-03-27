Valencia's Albelda suffers hamstring tear

Valencia midfielder David Albelda suffered a hamstring tear Tuesday in training and will be sidelined up to four weeks.

Albelda, 35, will miss the start of Champions League play at Bayern Munich on Wednesday and the second match of Group F against Lille in addition to La Liga matches.

Valencia was already void of a number of key players, including Ever Banega, Sergio Canales, Fernando Gago and Pablo Piatti.

Albelda played 21 La Liga matches last season, and appeared in one match this season through the first three weeks.