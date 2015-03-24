Valencia discards new bat logo for similarities with Batman symbol

Spanish football club Valencia says it will not use a new version of its bat logo that comic book maker DC Comics had opposed for being too similar to its Batman symbol.

Valencia says it had applied for a copyright for a new design of the bat that forms part of its crest, but it has since decided to discard it after DC Comics "presented its opposition to the request."

The club says "there does not exist a lawsuit by DC Comics," but the club no longer has "plans to use" the new design.

The bat has formed part of Valencia's crest since 1922.

The Batman comic first appeared in 1939.