Utley & Howard go back-to-back again, but Bradley, Red Sox get to Lee in 7-6 win over Phillies

Chase Utley and Ryan Howard hit back-to-back home runs for the second consecutive day, but rookie Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Boston Red Sox roughed up Cliff Lee in a 7-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Bradley hit a three-run homer in the second inning and finished with four RBIs. He had a sacrifice fly in the third as Boston scored three more times off Lee, who was making his final start in Florida before the Phillies break camp later this week.

The ace left-hander allowed six runs — four earned — and nine hits in 5 1-3 innings. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter.

The 40th overall pick in the 2011 draft, Bradley is batting .423 (22 for 52) with two homers, four doubles and nine RBIs in 23 games this spring, his first in major league camp.