Utah Utes
Published

Utah trolls Caleb Williams writing ‘F--- UTAH’ on fingernails in Pac 12 Championship blowout

Utes beat Trojans, 47-24, to win second-straight conference title

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Heisman favorite Caleb Williams sent a clear message to the Utah Utes before he and the USC Trojans took them on in Friday's Pac 12 Championship.

On his fingernails, he wrote, "F--- UTAH," with one letter written on each finger - aside from the thumbs.

Caleb Williams, #13 of the USC Trojans, stands in the pocket during the third quarter of the PAC-12 Championship football game against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Utah Utes won 47-24.

Caleb Williams, #13 of the USC Trojans, stands in the pocket during the third quarter of the PAC-12 Championship football game against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Utah Utes won 47-24. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

After the Utes blew out the Trojans, 47-24, to take home their second-straight Pac 12 title, of course the Utes had to answer back.

The Utah football official Twitter account had a ton of fun trolling Williams and replaced his dig with a quick reminder.

NO. 11 UTAH DOMINATES NO. 4 USC TO WIN PAC-12 TITLE, LIKELY SHAKING UP COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS

Williams was moving around gingerly in the second half. Head coach Lincoln Riley said that Williams "was not even 50 percent" after he "popped his hamstring" in the first quarter.

But the loss didn't exactly fall on Williams. After they took a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter, they were outscored 44-7 for the remainder of the game.

Money Parks, #10 of the Utah Utes, celebrates as he scores a 57-yard touchdown against the USC Trojans during the third quarter in the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Money Parks, #10 of the Utah Utes, celebrates as he scores a 57-yard touchdown against the USC Trojans during the third quarter in the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on December 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (David Becker/Getty Images)

The Utes are now likely off to the Rose Bowl, where they would await their Big 10 opponent on Jan. 2.

