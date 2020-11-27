Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Published

Utah State's Peasley throws for 3 TDs, runs for another

Associated Press
Andrew Peasley passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 118 yards and another score, and Utah State used four third-quarter touchdowns to beat New Mexico 41-27 on Thursday night in a battle of winless teams.

Utah State had just two passing touchdowns — and 45 combined points — through its first four games.

Utah State trailed 13-6 at the break until Peasley led the Aggies on three touchdown-scoring drives in the first six-plus minutes of the third quarter for a 27-13 lead. He had touchdown throws of 35, 26 and 25 yards.

Kina Maile, who blocked a punt earlier in the game, scored on a fumble return to make it 28-13 and Peasley added a 62-yard scrambling touchdown late in the fourth.

Justin McGriff, Savon Scarver and Carson Terrell each had receiving touchdowns for Utah State (1-4, 1-4 Mountain West).

Trae Hall passed for 63 yards and rushed for 70 for New Mexico (0-5, 0-5), which has lost 14 straight games.