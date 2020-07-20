Utah Jazz star says battle with coronavirus was 'one of the scariest experiences' of his life

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was one of the first players in the NBA to test positive for the coronavirus back in March, and he said that it was “one of the scariest experiences” of his life.

Mitchell, along with Jazz center Rudy Gobert, were both infected, and Mitchell recalls a sleepless night wondering if he had been infected prior to finding out the next morning that he was indeed positive.

ROCKETS' JAMES HARDEN RESPONDS TO CRITICS AFTER WEARING ‘THIN BLUE LINE’ MASK: ‘I THOUGHT IT LOOKED COOL’

“I slept about 20 minutes that whole night,” Mitchell said during a Bleacher Report exclusive: Inside the Night the NBA Shut Down. “8:30 in the next morning, that’s when I found out that I had it. One of the scariest experiences of my life."

“My biggest concern is that I had just seen my mother and my sister, four, five days before that. And I called them, ‘look you have to test tested right away,'" he said.

Mitchell, who was asymptomatic, remembers having to isolate from his family. He said it was a grueling process for several days.

“I went back home and I had to separate myself from my family,” Mitchell said. “I’m in the basement by myself and I have no windows in my basement. you don’t know if it’s 4 p.m. or 4 a.m.

“It’s Monday, will [the symptoms] come on Tuesday? It’s Tuesday, the temperature is the same, will it come on Wednesday? Wednesday, will it come on Thursday? I was there for 10, 11 days.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mitchell has advocated that everyone take the virus seriously. Since he tested positive back in March, he made several appearances on different shows, and he voiced his thoughts on social media.

Mitchell and his Jazz teammates will participate in the NBA restart at the end of the month. Utah is currently locked in as the No. 4 seed in the loaded Western Conference.