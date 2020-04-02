Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell describes being in isolation after coronavirus diagnosis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell opened up about the difficulties of dealing with the coronavirus at home, even though he didn’t experience intense symptoms like some others with the deadly illness.

Mitchell and teammate Rudy Gobert were the first NBA players to test positive for the virus. Both players were determined to be asymptomatic.

Mitchell told KSL-TV on Wednesday that he was isolated and played video games while dealing with the virus. It was tough for him not to see his family, he said.

“I’ve literally been down here in my basement playing Xbox, PS4 for hours upon hours of the day if I’m not working out,” said Mitchell, now cleared of the virus. “The first week was tough, I could be around my family but only for a short period of time because I was in isolation. Now we’re able to rewatch movies, last night I was cooking, I was on Instagram live cooking I learned how to make duck for the first time in my life.”

Mitchell said he was back to working out and staying in shape while he waits for the NBA season to continue.

“Thankfully I am back home so I have my stuff downstairs,” he told the station, “I have weights, I have a bike, I have a treadmill, I have a hoop outside, I am able to go for a little bit of a jog.

“It’s been tough. But the NBA, and teams, and the NBAPA, and trainers have done a great job about sending us schedules and sending us things that we can do and tailoring it for the individual.”

It’s unclear when the NBA season will return this year. According to multiple reports, the league is looking to host games at a singular site.