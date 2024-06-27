Expand / Collapse search
USMNT's Timothy Weah issued red card after striking Panama player in head

USMNT playing with 10 players for rest of game

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
USMNT's mission of transforming soccer in the United States | Copa América Tonight Video

USMNT's mission of transforming soccer in the United States | Copa América Tonight

Tom Rinaldi profile a feature detailing how players such as Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna are determined to change the image surrounding soccer within the United States. 

The United States will play the rest of their second group stage game in Copa América against Panama with just 10 men after Timothy Weah was sent off with a red card early in the first half. 

Weah received a direct red card after he appeared to strike a Panamanian player in the back of the head away from the ball. 

Weah initially received a yellow card for the incident, but after VAR review, it was wiped away and the red card came out of the referee's pocket. 

Timothy Weah walks off field

Tim Weah of the United States reacts after being sent off during the Copa América Group C match against Panama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 27, 2024. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Weah didn't look at the referee at the moment of his red card, simply walking off the pitch and taking off his jersey out of frustration. 

Weah's red card is the third in this Copa América thus far. 

USMNT CONFIDENT THEY'RE BETTER THAN 2-0 MARGIN IN FIRST WIN OF 2024 COPA AMÉRICA

The United States will be down one man for the remainder of the match, though it didn't seem to bother them initially. 

Falorin Balogun scored despite Panama having the man-advantage. Antonee Robinson stole a pass in the opponent's defensive area, and after a give-and-go situation, Balogun ripped it with his left boot to the right post, smacking it off the metal and finding the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. 

However, Panama would strike right back as Cesar Blackman scored his first international goal of his career. 

Blackman appeared to be thwarted on a shooting chance by U.S. keeper Matt Turner, but he saw the ball back at his feet. He took a rip around U.S. defenders, and it turned out to be perfect as the ball was out of Turner’s diving reach. 

The first half ended 1-1, though Team USA had a goal called off because VAR showed U.S. defender Tim Ream just offside after a free kick from Christian Pulisic. Weston McKennie scored, but Ream affected the play, so it was called back. 

As things stand, a draw would have the U.S. leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with one point following their three-point victory over Bolivia in their opening match.

But if what happened in the first half is indicative of what we could see in the second, this match could have some thrilling play in the next 45 minutes. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.