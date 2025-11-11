USC's fake punt using jersey swap should have drawn penalty, Big Ten says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

USC's deceptive fake punt utilizing third-string quarterback Sam Huard, who was wearing the same jersey number as the team’s punter in the Trojans’ 38-17 victory over Northwestern on Friday, should have resulted in a penalty, the Big Ten announced over the weekend.

The league released a statement Sunday after Huard went viral on social media following the second-quarter stunt.

Northwestern was fooled on 4th-and-6 when Huard, wearing the same No. 80 as punter Sam Johnson, entered the field to pull off a fake punt. He completed a 10-yard pass to Tanook Hines for a new set of downs that resulted in Jayden Maiava’s touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Citing the NCAA rule on "unfair tactics," Big Ten said that USC should have been assessed a 15-yard penalty because Huard entered as a punter, not as a quarterback.

"If a foul was identified when #80 (Johnson) entered the game as a punter, a Team Unsportsmanlike Conduct penalty would have been assessed resulting in a 15-yard penalty from the previous spot," the league's statement read, via ESPN. "The Big Ten will continue to review the situation with both institutions."

USC FOOTBALL PULLS OFF ELABORATE DECEPTION TO FOOL NORTHWESTERN ON FAKE PUNT PLAY: 'GOT TO PAY ATTENTION'

Huard, despite wearing the No. 7 jersey earlier this year, was officially listed on the roster this week with the new number, a change coach Lincoln Riley quietly made. College football teams frequently feature two players wearing the same number, but rules prohibit players at the same position from doing so.

Riley said the change was in place for weeks and jokingly thanked reporters for not putting it on social media.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You guys got to pay attention," he said. "Seriously, it’s been on there for three weeks. I’m glad none of y’all put it on Twitter."

Northwestern coach David Braun admitted after the game that the jersey swap was "legally" submitted.