USC Trojans

USC's fake punt using jersey swap should have drawn penalty, Big Ten says

Third-string quarterback Sam Huard wore the same jersey number as the team's punter in the deceptive play

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
USC's deceptive fake punt utilizing third-string quarterback Sam Huard, who was wearing the same jersey number as the team’s punter in the Trojans’ 38-17 victory over Northwestern on Friday, should have resulted in a penalty, the Big Ten announced over the weekend.

The league released a statement Sunday after Huard went viral on social media following the second-quarter stunt.

Sam Huard warms up

Quarterback Sam Huard (7) of the Southern California Trojans warms up before a college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Southern California Trojans at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sept. 13, 2025. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Northwestern was fooled on 4th-and-6 when Huard, wearing the same No. 80 as punter Sam Johnson, entered the field to pull off a fake punt. He completed a 10-yard pass to Tanook Hines for a new set of downs that resulted in Jayden Maiava’s touchdown.

Citing the NCAA rule on "unfair tactics," Big Ten said that USC should have been assessed a 15-yard penalty because Huard entered as a punter, not as a quarterback.

"If a foul was identified when #80 (Johnson) entered the game as a punter, a Team Unsportsmanlike Conduct penalty would have been assessed resulting in a 15-yard penalty from the previous spot," the league's statement read, via ESPN. "The Big Ten will continue to review the situation with both institutions."

Sam Huard passes on a fake punt

Third-string quarterback Sam Huard (80) of the Southern California Trojans makes a pass on a fake punt in front of Ricky Ahumaraeze (10) of the Northwestern Wildcats for a first down during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 7, 2025. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Huard, despite wearing the No. 7 jersey earlier this year, was officially listed on the roster this week with the new number, a change coach Lincoln Riley quietly made. College football teams frequently feature two players wearing the same number, but rules prohibit players at the same position from doing so.

Riley said the change was in place for weeks and jokingly thanked reporters for not putting it on social media.

Sam Huard celebrates win

Quarterback Sam Huard (80) of the Southern California Trojans directs the band after a college football game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Southern California Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 7, 2025. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"You guys got to pay attention," he said. "Seriously, it’s been on there for three weeks. I’m glad none of y’all put it on Twitter."

Northwestern coach David Braun admitted after the game that the jersey swap was "legally" submitted.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

