USA Fencing faces Texas probe after female fencer protests against competing with trans athlete

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into USA Fencing on Tuesday following fencer Stephanie Turner’s protest against competing with a transgender athlete.

Turner’s decision to take a knee, receive a black card and ultimately be expelled from an event earlier this month put USA Fencing’s transgender-athlete policy into the spotlight. Paxton said in a statement officials were looking into whether the organization broke Texas state law.

Paxton’s probe will look to "uncover documents related to USA Fencing potentially engaging in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices," according to a news release.

"USA Fencing is on the wrong side of history and potentially the wrong side of the law due to violations of Texas consumer protection laws," Paxton said in a statement. "USA Fencing’s policies are not only potentially illegal, but also deeply insulting to the young women like Stephanie Turner who have sacrificed so much and dedicated countless hours to compete and succeed in competitions.

"I will fight to stop these unfair policies, and I will never back down from defending the integrity of women’s sports."

USA Fencing defended its policy in a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"USA Fencing enacted our current transgender and non-binary athlete policy in 2023. The policy was designed to expand access to the sport of fencing and create inclusive, safe spaces," the organization said. "The policy is based on the principle that everyone should have the ability to participate in sports and was based upon the research available of the day. We understand that the conversation on equity and inclusion pertaining to transgender participation in sport is evolving.

"USA Fencing will always err on the side of inclusion, and we’re committed to amending the policy as more relevant evidence-based research emerges, or as policy changes take effect in the wider Olympic & Paralympic movement.

"We respect the viewpoints on all sides and encourage our members to continue sharing them with us as the matter evolves. It's important for the fencing community to engage in this dialogue, but we expect this conversation to be conducted respectfully, whether at our tournaments or in online spaces. The way to progress is by respectful discussion based in evidence."

USA Fencing also commented on the Turner situation.

"USA Fencing’s responsibility is to ensure that all athletes, regardless of their personal positions, compete under the same rules established by our international federation," the organization said. "According to the FIE (International Fencing Federation) Technical Rules, specifically Article t.113, a fencer is not permitted to refuse to fence another properly entered fencer for any reason. Under these rules, such a refusal results in disqualification and the corresponding sanctions. This policy exists to maintain fair competition standards and preserve the sport’s integrity.

"In the case of Stephanie Turner, her disqualification, which applies to this tournament only, was not related to any personal statement but was merely the direct result of her decision to decline to fence an eligible opponent, which the FIE rules clearly prohibit.

"USA Fencing is obligated to follow the letter of those rules and ensure that participants respect the standards set at the international level. We remain committed to inclusivity within our sport while also upholding every requirement dictated by our governing body.

Turner refused to compete against trans competitor Redmond Sullivan at the Cherry Blossom Open in Maryland. Turner received a black card for her decision to take a knee, leading to her expulsion from the tournament for serious infractions or unsportsmanlike behavior.

"I knew what I had to do because USA Fencing had not been listening to women's objections regarding [its gender eligibility policy]," Turner told Fox News Digital in an interview last week. "I took a knee immediately at that point. Redmond was under the impression that I was going to start fencing. So, when I took the knee, I looked at the ref, and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man. And this is a women's tournament. And I will not fence this individual.'"

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.