US yacht goes airborne, capsizes in lead-up race to America's Cup

The U.S. team’s chances of bringing the America’s Cup home might have sunk in waters off Auckland on Sunday.

American Magic’s racing yacht went airborne in a dramatic America’s Cup challenger series race against Italy’s Luna Rossa and capsized as it rounded the final turn. The vessel was hit with a sudden gust of wind and tipped over on its port side.

None of the 11 crew members on the yacht were injured. Skipper Terry Hutchinson said afterward "there was definitely a lot of concern" the Patriot would not be saved. Rival teams and emergency personnel were able to hoist the vessel upright, pump the water out and tow it back to shore.

"When you start attaching things to the top of the mast, you know that’s not a good situation," Hutchinson said. "But we’ll assess the situation. Obviously, the boats are highly complicated on the inside. We’ll have a good look at her and figure out where we go from here.

"We obviously sustained some damage to the bow of the boat. It’s too early to really comment on how long it takes or the extent of it. We’ll get a better look at it when we get Patriot in the shed and from there we’re going to keep our sights set on the semifinal, get our feet back on the ground."

Hutchinson thanked local authorities for their help.

The vessel’s next race, if ready, would be in the Prada Cup series which resumes Friday. The America's Cup is set to start March 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.