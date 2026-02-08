American Olympian taking social media breather over 'hate' after Trump criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn said Saturday she will limit her social media intake after she said she received "hate."

Glenn was critical of the Trump administration in a pre-Olympics press conference earlier in the week, saying it had been a "hard time" for her and members of the LGBT community. It was one of a handful of political remarks U.S. athletes made in the lead-up to the Winter Games.

She received criticism for the remarks, but wrote on her Instagram Stories that the comments she received crossed the line.

"When I chose to utilize one of the amazing things about the United States of America (Freedom of speech) to convey how I feel as an athlete competing for Team USA in a troubling time for many Americans, I am now receiving a scary amount of hate/threats for simply using my voice WHEN ASKED about how I feel," she wrote in a since-expired post.

"I did anticipate this but I am disappointed by it. I will be limiting my time on social media for my own wellbeing for now but I will never stop using my voice for what I believe in."

Glenn made the post as she shared the comments she made to reporters in Milan, Italy.

"It's been a hard time for the (LGBTQ) community overall in this administration," she said, via USA Today. "It isn’t the first time that we've had to come together as a community and try and fight for our human rights. And now especially, it's not just affecting the queer community, but many other communities, and I think that we are able to support each other in a way that we didn't have to before, and because of that, it's made us a lot stronger."

Glenn added that the issue she was talking about was something she wasn’t going to be quiet about.

She is coming off a gold medal in the U.S. Championships and is among the top stars in the figure skating event in this year’s Games.