US soccer star Weston McKennie's home broken into in Italy: report

U.S. men’s soccer star Weston McKennie suffered a bit of a scare Wednesday.

McKennie, who was playing for Juventus during the club’s Coppa Italia quarterfinal match against SPAL, reportedly had his house broken into during the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The burglars stole shoes, clothes and other valuable items, ESPN reported Saturday. McKennie reportedly contacted authorities about the break-in the following day when he returned home.

No suspects were named in the robbery.

WATCH AND ADMIRE: MAN CITY GOES TOP OF EPL AFTER 5-0 WIN

McKennie, 22, is in his first year with Juventus after spending most of his time in Bundesliga with Schalke 04. McKennie has started in 10 matches for Juventus this season. In 822 minutes, he’s scored three goals and recorded two assists.

Juventus is currently third in Serie A with 39 points in 19 matches. The team has won 11 times, lost twice and came to a draw six times. The club beat SPAL 4-0. McKennie spent his time on the sideline mostly and came into the match in the 87th minute.

Juventus has won five out of its last seven matches. Last Sunday, the club beat Bologna 2-0.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This weekend the team will take on Sampdoria. Their opponents are 10th in Seria A with 26 points and only eight wins on the season.