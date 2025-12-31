US men's soccer star Christian Pulisic reacts to Sydney Sweeney romance rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian Pulisic is not dating Sydney Sweeney, and he wants everyone to know.

The United States Men's National Team superstar has been rumored to be dating the famed actress, but he put those rumors to bed earlier this week.

"Please stop with the made-up stories about my personal life. Need to hold sources accountable it can affect people’s lives," Pulisic wrote on his Instagram story earlier this week.

In another post that highlighted Pulisic's accomplishments, one of which was his reported fling with Sweeney, Pulisic wrote, "Fake news guys let’s stop with the silly rumor."

Sweeney, 28, is just one year and six days older than the 27-year-old Pulisic, who was born in 1998 — both were born in mid-September.

But Pulisic has been dating golfer Alexa Melton since at least the summer of 2024. Melton played college golf at USC and competed in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open. She has mostly competed on the women’s Epson Tour but not since 2024.

Sweeney, meanwhile, has been linked to music manager Scooter Braun, who has worked with Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

Pulisic will suit up for the Stars and Stripes this summer at the 2026 World Cup, which will be played throughout North America. The final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of the New York Giants and Jets.

It will be Pulisic’s second appearance in the World Cup, having also played in 2022 in Qatar. That team advanced to the knockout stage but was eliminated by the Netherlands, who lost to eventual champion Argentina in the round of 16.

The U.S. is the highest-ranked team in its group this summer, joining Australia (26th), Paraguay (39th) and a team to be determined in a playoff.

The USMNT has not had much success in the World Cup. The squad reached the Round of 16 in 2010 and 2014 but failed to qualify for the tournament in 2018. It returned to the Round of 16 three years ago but couldn’t advance out of the Copa América group stage on home soil last year.

The U.S. will open the tournament June 12 in Los Angeles against Paraguay on FOX.

