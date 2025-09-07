US Open broadcasters told to avoid showing 'disruptions or reactions in response' to Trump's presence: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will attend the U.S. Open men’s singles final on Sunday afternoon more than 10 years after he first launched a campaign for the White House.

Television networks that are set to broadcast Trump’s arrival at the event at Flushing Meadows in New York City were reportedly told to refrain from airing any boos or cheers for him.

Bounces, a tennis-focused Substack, first reported that the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) sent out the directive to broadcasters.

"With respect to Broadcast Coverage, the President will be shown on the World Feed and the Ashe Court Feed during the opening anthem ceremony," the message reportedly read. "We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage."

The USTA said it regularly asks its broadcasters to avoid showing disruptions off the court.

The U.S. men’s final is set to take place between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner won the event last year, defeating American Taylor Fritz.

The final is set to take place on ESPN for viewers in the U.S. ESPN planned to show and acknowledge Trump's presence at the U.S. Open and cover the match as usual.

Trump has been a spectator at the U.S. Open multiple times in the past. He attended the event in September 2015 with his wife, Melania, months after he announced he was running for president the first time. Photos showed John McEnroe shaking Trump’s hand.

Trump has attended plenty of sporting events, whether he was on the campaign trail or at the White House. He was a guest at multiple UFC fights in 2024. He also attended a Pittsburgh Steelers game while on the campaign trail.

The president will have a big sports week. He’s scheduled to attend the New York Yankees’ game next week on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. He also wrote that he would attend the Ryder Cup at the end of the month.