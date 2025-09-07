Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US Open Tennis

US Open broadcasters told to avoid showing 'disruptions or reactions in response' to Trump's presence: report

Trump was at the US Open in 2015 after he announced he was running for president

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will attend the U.S. Open men’s singles final on Sunday afternoon more than 10 years after he first launched a campaign for the White House.

Television networks that are set to broadcast Trump’s arrival at the event at Flushing Meadows in New York City were reportedly told to refrain from airing any boos or cheers for him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donald Trump in 2013

Donald Trump in attendance during the match between Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Tommy Robredo (ESP) on day 10 of the 2013 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 4, 2013. (Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports)

Bounces, a tennis-focused Substack, first reported that the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) sent out the directive to broadcasters.

"With respect to Broadcast Coverage, the President will be shown on the World Feed and the Ashe Court Feed during the opening anthem ceremony," the message reportedly read. "We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage."

The USTA said it regularly asks its broadcasters to avoid showing disruptions off the court.

The U.S. men’s final is set to take place between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner won the event last year, defeating American Taylor Fritz.

LEFT-LEANING HOLLYWOOD ELITE FLOCK TO US OPEN WITH TRUMP SET TO ATTEND MEN’S FINAL

Trump and his wife at the US Open in 2015

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend the Williams sisters' match on day nine of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 8, 2015. (Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

The final is set to take place on ESPN for viewers in the U.S. ESPN planned to show and acknowledge Trump's presence at the U.S. Open and cover the match as usual.

Trump has been a spectator at the U.S. Open multiple times in the past. He attended the event in September 2015 with his wife, Melania, months after he announced he was running for president the first time. Photos showed John McEnroe shaking Trump’s hand.

Trump has attended plenty of sporting events, whether he was on the campaign trail or at the White House. He was a guest at multiple UFC fights in 2024. He also attended a Pittsburgh Steelers game while on the campaign trail.

Trump and Rocky Bleier

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Rocky Bleier present a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president will have a big sports week. He’s scheduled to attend the New York Yankees’ game next week on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. He also wrote that he would attend the Ryder Cup at the end of the month.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue