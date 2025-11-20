US national anthem singer for NFL's Spain game dismisses harsh criticism of outfit choice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Karina Pasian was tapped to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Spain over the weekend but drew backlash on social media for her outfit choice.

Pasian came out onto the field in a black mini dress with thigh-high stockings and garters to sing the national anthem. While the backlash was rather harsh, Pasian explained in an interview with TMZ Sports that she was surprised with the negative criticism.

"I honestly had no expectations with anyone saying anything. I felt great in what I chose to wear. I worked with two stylists of mine named David and Adrianne and they’re amazing and they brought my vision to life," Pasian said. "It wasn’t my intention to offend anyone. I’m really sorry if anyone felt offended by it, but my intention was to have a good time."

"My look is super cabaret and super burlesque. That’s the aesthetic I love. I really admire that aesthetic."

Pasian said the NFL approved her outfit beforehand and didn’t feel the need to feed into anything negative.

"I’ve read a lot of positive comments, and I’m trying to feed into more of that energy. That’s what I try to focus on and what I’m trying to spread. People have a right to express their opinion," she added.

Pasian has been in the music industry for quite a while. Her R&B album, "First Love," reached No. 11 on the U.S. R&B charts and No. 57 on the overall U.S. charts when it debuted in August 2008.

She’s put out a few EPs and singles since then, with her most recent EP coming out in 2020 called "Something Warm to Wear."