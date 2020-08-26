UFC's Dana White to speak on Trump at RNC: 'I don’t care what people think of me or what they think'

UFC President Dana White isn’t concerned about the naysayers when he takes the stage Thursday night to stump for President Trump at the Republican National Convention.

White, a longtime friend and supporter of Trump, told reporters on Tuesday that he isn’t phased by the inevitable criticism he’ll receive when he speaks at the convention in Washington alongside Ivanka Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE DOESN’T CARE IF HE LOSES FANS OVER TRUMP FRIENDSHIP: ‘I DON’T GIVE A S---’

“That s--t doesn’t bother me,” White said, according to MMA Junkie. “Listen, this is America. Everybody has their own opinions and their own choices. I know that sometimes people go after you because of whatever, but everybody knows me. Everybody knows what I’m about, and you know.”

White previously spoke for Trump at the convention in 2016 and most recently at a rally in Colorado back in February.

“I don’t care what people think of me or what they think,” White said. “The people that know me know who I am and know what I’m about. Other than that, I [couldn’t] care less.”

He said, “There’s tons of guys that hate Trump, whether it’s celebrities or whatever, and I’m cool with all of them. We’re all cool.”