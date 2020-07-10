UFC star Mike Perry to 'seek professional treatment' after incident at Texas bar

UFC star Mike Perry will “seek professional treatment” in the wake of an incident with patrons caught on video at a Texas bar, the company said in a statement.

On the Wednesday night video, Perry, who was on the heels of a UFC Fight Night victory over Mickey Gall, appeared to hit the man during the dispute. The footage showed that Perry was being confronted by a restaurant employee and was told to leave. Perry said that another man had touched him.

TMZ Sports, which obtained video of the incident, reported that Perry also struck a woman who witnesses said was a friend of Perry’s girlfriend. It was unclear whether the woman was injured. In the video, Perry could be heard using several racial slurs.

UFC released a statement on the issue, saying Perry was going to get help.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry,” the statement read, according to ESPN. “The conduct displayed by Perry is not reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”

The incident at the Texas bar began before Perry was seen punching the man. Another patron at the bar told authorities that he got into a shouting match with Perry and “challenged him to a fight,” ESPN reported, citing a police report. The man said that a friend of Perry’s girlfriend got between them and Perry slapped him in the face.

The bar’s general manager told police that Perry hit the man, hit his girlfriend’s friend and another man who had left the bar. ESPN reported Perry told police that he didn’t slap the man nor his girlfriend’s friend. He said he grabbed the man’s wrist after trying to grab the friend’s wrist.

The man that Perry can be seen punching in the video was on the ground as police arrived and he was taken to the hospital. According to ESPN, he has no recollection of the punch. Perry told police he was trying to leave the bar when the man he struck grabbed his face and shirt. He said he hit the man in retaliation.

There were no arrests made in the incident. Perry tweeted “no comment” after the video surfaced on social media.

The 28-year-old welterweight has been open about his criminal past.

He reportedly spent about six months in a Florida jail for a probation violation. He was on probation for a burglary charge in 2014 when he violated the terms with a battery arrest. In 2013, he also pleaded no contest to a battery charge.