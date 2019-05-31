UFC champion Jessica Andrade carjacked and robbed at gunpoint in Brazil: reports

UFC champion Jessica Andrade and her wife were reportedly carjacked and robbed at gunpoint in Brazil on Thursday.

Fernanda Gomes Andrade, the strawweight champion’s wife, wrote on Facebook that several attackers took their car and their cellphones. She said they were resting at home.

According to MMA Fighting, the couple was driving in Niteroi when the crime occurred.

Gilliard Parana, Andrade’s coach, told the MMA-centric website that both women were fine. He said the fighter had car insurance. Andrade has reportedly lived in Niteroi for more than six years.

Tiago Okamura, Andrade’s manager, said the two are glad they are OK.

“They took her documents, they took the car, they took phones, so we just spent the day doing paperwork and canceling credit cards. … She did a [police] report, and also people are looking for the car. But right now, we’re just glad that nothing bad happened. Nothing major that can’t be regained. Both her and her wife are safe, so that’s all that matters,” Okamura told MMA Junkie.

Okamura added: “They were a bit shook, so I didn’t get into much detail. We just had to make sure the damage wasn’t bigger than it was, so that was the main work for the day. They are traveling to the U.S. in a couple of weeks and Jessica had her passport on her, so we had to sort that out, too.”

Andrade is currently on a four-match winning streak. The most recent win came against Rose Namajunas in the headlining event at UFC 237 for the strawweight title.