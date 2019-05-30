Expand / Collapse search
UFC champion Jessica Andrade poses nude with title belt

UFC champion Jessica Andrade stripped down to just her title belt in an Instagram snap that nearly broke the Internet for MMA fans.

“Just a very basic picture for Monday,” she captioned the photo in Portuguese.

The 27-year-old fighter added hashtags translating to “now it’s all mine” and “perfect body.”

In other photos, she snuggles up to the belt, which she calls her "love."

Andrade also brings "her love" to bed with her.

Andrade's wife, Fernanda Gomes, also posted a photo of the champ in bed with her belt.

She captioned the sleepy, silly snapshot (translated from Portuguese), "He's been sleeping with us for four days."

The Brazilian brawler won her title belt earlier this month when she fought Rose Namajunas at UFC 237.