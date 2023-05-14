Expand / Collapse search
Published

UFC fighter Tim Elliott accuses wife of having affair with friend in tweet

Elliott is set to fight again next month

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos
UFC fighter Tim Elliott went public with a difficult personal situation on Friday as he accused his wife of cheating on him with one of his friends.

Elliott, 36, posted a photo of his wife reading her vows to his daughter on their wedding day. He said the man in the photo holding the microphone was the one she allegedly had an affair with.

Tim Elliott at UFC 272

Tim Elliott, right, battles Tagir Ulanbekov in their flyweight fight during the UFC 272 event on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

"You want to see something gross? This is my ‘wife’ reading vows to my daughter on our ‘wedding’ night! The guy holding the microphone was my ‘friend/teammate’ my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire ‘marriage’. Gina mazany," he wrote.

One of Elliott’s UFC colleagues, Charles Johnson, supported Elliott in a tweet.

"Talk about a villain arc bro. Sorry to hear that but guarantee for each one there’s someone else that’s amazing. Been there. Head up bro it gets better," he wrote.

Tim Elliott and Gina Mazany

Tim Elliott poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 272 event on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Gina Mazany and Tim Elliott

Tim Elliott poses for a portrait with then-girlfriend Gina Mazany after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 16, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

EX-UFC STAR PAIGE VANZANT KNOCKS OUT BODY-SHAMERS IN INSTAGRAM POST: 'YOU'RE ONLY GROWING MY PLATFORM'

Mazany is a mixed martial artist herself. She had two stints in UFC before she moved to the Fighting Alliance Championship in 2022. She last defeated Elizabeth Schroder via decision at FAC 17 in December.

The man in the microphone was identified as Kevin Croom, according to the New York Post.

Croom fought in UFC from 2020 to 2022. He was released following his loss to Alateng Heili via TKO. He last fought in Synergy FC in September 2022.

Marzany and Croom have not commented on the allegations.

Kevin Croom at UFC fight night

Kevin Croom, right, punches Brian Kelleher in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on Jan. 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Elliott is set for a bout against Victor Altamirano on June 3. Elliott is 18-12 in his career. He last defeated Tagir Ulanbekov via decision at UFC 272 back in March 2022.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.