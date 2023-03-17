UFC fighter comes out as bisexual after sexual video with another male leaks: 'This f-cking sucks'

UFC fighter Jeff Molina came out as bisexual shortly after a video of him performing oral sex on another man leaked online.

Molina made the announcement on his Twitter account on Friday.

"Welp.. this f---ing sucks," he began his message, which was shared through two photos of the notes section from his iPhone. "[Too Long; Didn't Read]: im bi."

"Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me," he continued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I've tried keeping my dating life from social media," Molina wrote. "I've dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school being on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC.

Molina added he was hoping he would come out later in life, claiming that the "majority" of UFC fans are "homophobic."

DANA WHITE IS MAKING A DOCUMENTARY CALLING OUT ALL HIS HATERS

"The thought of my buddies, teammates, and ppl I look up to looking at me different let alone treating me different for something I can't control was something I couldn't fathom. In a sport like this where a majority of the fans being the homophobic c-cksuckers they are I didn't see myself doing this during this part of my career."

Molina added that he wanted to be known for his skills and what he has dedicated the past 11 years of his life to – not the "bi ufc fighter" that he figured would just be translated to the "gay ufc fighter."

The fighter said that the person who leaked the video is "awful" and "disturbed."

"At the end of the day I know my character, morals, and who I am as a person. As much as I'm hated/sh-tted on I'm getting an equal amount of support & it means a f-ck ton."

The 25-year-old is 11-2 in his 13 fights, four of which he has won by knockout, another four by submission, and the other three by decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Molina has never been knocked out - he's had one loss each via submission and decision.

He's won his last 10 fights, but has not been in the octagon since June 4 of last year.

Garcia is believed to be the first non-heterosexual UFC fighter.