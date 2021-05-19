UFC star Derrick Lewis apprehends would-be car thief in Houston

Derrick Lewis is one of UFC’s top contenders for the heavyweight title, and one alleged car thief got a taste of what the Houston resident brings to his opponents in the octagon.

Lewis posted a video and a picture to his Instagram account on Tuesday showing police officers apprehending a man he said tried to break into his SUV. Lewis showed scratches on his driver-side door.

"Motherf—ker tried to break in my s—t," he said.

He added in the caption: "Mofo pick right/wrong car to break into. HE’S OK."

In his Instagram Stories, Lewis showed off bruised knuckles, indicating there was an apparent struggle between the alleged perpetrator and the UFC fighter.

Houston police public information officer Jodi Silva told MMA Fighting the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. local time. Lewis told responding officers he heard someone banging on the driver’s side door and discovered the man using a screwdriver to try to get into the vehicle.

"Mr. Lewis says he went over to the suspect, struck him, placed him onto the ground until the police arrived," Silva said. "That’s the nicest way to put it."

The alleged thief, who was not identified, is only facing a criminal mischief charge.

The 36-year-old fighter could be getting a shot at heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou next. Lewis has not lost since May 2019. He picked up a knockout win over Curtis Blaydes in February at UFC Fight Night 174.