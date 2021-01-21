UFC's Dan Hooker faces 6-week quarantine after Michael Chandler fight

Dan Hooker’s fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 257 is the co-main event, though Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be getting most of the attention come Saturday night.

Hooker lost to Poirier in June via unanimous decision and it was his first loss since December 2018. Chandler will be making his debut in UFC. He last fought in August against Benson Henderson in Bellator 243, defeating him via knockout.

While the fight against Chandler will be punishing on his body, Hooker will have another challenge immediately afterward, as he faces a six-week quarantine upon return to his native New Zealand. The country has some of the strictest protocols to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"I thought a 14-day quarantine the last time was difficult, but this time is far worse," Hooker said, via Yahoo Sports. "... So I’ve got six weeks when I’m not able to see my family.

"It’s harder now than it was last time when I left because my daughter was more of a baby then and she wasn’t aware I was going away. This time, she knew I was going away. She knew I was leaving, but she didn’t know where I was going or why. She doesn’t understand, but she knows Daddy is leaving and won’t be back for a long while. Maybe if she were older and could understand, it would make it easier, but she just knows I’m gone and doesn’t know when I’ll be back."

The quarantine means Hooker won’t be able to see his family until at least March.

There have been six confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand since Jan. 20, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The agency says there have been more than 1,900 confirmed cases in the country since Jan. 3 and 25 deaths.

UFC 257 is taking place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.