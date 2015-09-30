Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

UFC
Published

UFC 192: Embedded: Family time & trash talk

By Elias Cepeda | FoxSports
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 11: Johny Hendricks holds an open training session for fans and media at the Hilton Anatole Hotel on March 11, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 11: Johny Hendricks holds an open training session for fans and media at the Hilton Anatole Hotel on March 11, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The mini video documentary series UFC 192 kicked off this week with inside looks at the camps and lives of Tyron Woodley, Johny Hendricks and Alexander Gustafsson. Woodley throws out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game, and talks about coming from a humble start to rising as a world title contender.

Gustafsson travels to New York City to promote his main event light heavyweight title contest against Daniel Cormier, and has to deal with trash talk on top of jetlag. Hendricks gets a work out in with his German Shepard, and looks fit and lean heading into his contender's contest against Woodley.

Like Woodley, Hendricks is a family man, and we see special moments from each fighter with their families. Hendricks in particular talks about how losing the welterweight title helped him realize that the only thing in his life that really matters is his growing family.

Check all that out, and more, above in episode one of UFC 192: Embedded. Then, stick with us all week long for more coverage of the big Houstin pay-per-view.