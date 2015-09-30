UFC 192: Embedded: Family time & trash talk

The mini video documentary series UFC 192 kicked off this week with inside looks at the camps and lives of Tyron Woodley, Johny Hendricks and Alexander Gustafsson. Woodley throws out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game, and talks about coming from a humble start to rising as a world title contender.

Gustafsson travels to New York City to promote his main event light heavyweight title contest against Daniel Cormier, and has to deal with trash talk on top of jetlag. Hendricks gets a work out in with his German Shepard, and looks fit and lean heading into his contender's contest against Woodley.

Like Woodley, Hendricks is a family man, and we see special moments from each fighter with their families. Hendricks in particular talks about how losing the welterweight title helped him realize that the only thing in his life that really matters is his growing family.

Check all that out, and more, above in episode one of UFC 192: Embedded. Then, stick with us all week long for more coverage of the big Houstin pay-per-view.