UEFA bars Steaua coach Radoi from working on the bench

NYON, Switzerland (AP) UEFA has barred Steaua Bucharest coach Mirel Radoi from the technical area at all European club competitions until he is qualified.

UEFA says its disciplinary committee fined the Romanian champions 50,000 euros ($55,500) for flouting rules this season.

The 34-year-old Radoi worked in the Steaua dugout at four Champions League qualifying matches despite not having the correct coaching license.

UEFA's ban takes effect on Thursday when Steaua hosts Rosenborg in a Europa League playoff match.

Radio, a former Steaua captain, returned to the club this offseason after spending several seasons playing in the Gulf.