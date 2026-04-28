Brazil, Real Madrid Star Eder Militão To Miss World Cup Due To Thigh Surgery

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Eder Militão's 2026 World Cup dream is over following the confirmation of a devastating thigh injury that required immediate surgery.

The Real Madrid defender reportedly received the heartbreaking diagnosis after consulting with a specialist in Finland, bringing a premature end to his season and his hopes of representing Brazil this summer.

Surgery ends World Cup dreams

The worst-case scenario has been confirmed for Militão after the defender traveled to Turku, Finland, to seek a definitive specialist opinion on his condition.

According to reporting from Globo, the consultation revealed a severe injury to his left thigh that carries a high risk of a complete tendon rupture.

Left with no other viable option to save his long-term career, the Brazil international has accepted the recommendation for surgery, which took place this Tuesday.

This medical intervention means the 28-year-old is facing an extensive period on the sidelines, with his return to action not expected until October at the earliest.

It is a crushing blow for both club and country, as the recovery timeline completely encompasses the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Militao, who featured for the Seleção in the 2022 tournament in Qatar, must now wait until 2030 for another chance at global glory.

Real Madrid injury crisis deepens

The loss of Militão is a catastrophic development for Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa, who is already grappling with a mounting injury list during the business end of the season.

Los Blancos will have to navigate the rest of the campaign without mercurial attacker Rodrygo - who will also miss Brazil's trip to North America this summer - and creative midfielder Arda Guler.

Compounding these absences, the team has been without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois since mid-March.

With the race for the La Liga title slipping away, losing a defensive pillar of Militão's caliber leaves the Madrid backline looking incredibly vulnerable.

Madrid released an official statement confirming that Militão's operation was a success.

"Our player Eder Militão has successfully undergone surgery today for the rupture of the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris in his left leg. The operation was performed by Dr. Lasse Lempainen under the supervision of Real Madrid's Medical Services. Militão will begin his recovery work in the coming days," the statement read.

A nightmare cycle for Militão

For the player himself, this latest setback represents a continuation of an agonizing cycle of physical problems.

Since the conclusion of the last World Cup, Militão has endured nine separate injuries and three surgeries.

His career has been heavily disrupted by these recurring issues, leading to over 600 days of inactivity in recent years.

The current injury was sustained during Real Madrid's victory over Alaves at the Bernabeu.

Despite initially being substituted at halftime as a suspected precaution, the diagnosis worsened rapidly.

The defender had remained hopeful, even undergoing a second MRI in Madrid on Monday before flying to Finland, but the specialist's verdict was final.

He must now focus on a grueling rehabilitation process that will keep him away from the pitch for the next five months.

Brazil forced to rethink World Cup plans

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti now faces the unenviable task of reshaping his defense just weeks before the World Cup kicks off.

Militão was expected to be a guaranteed starter for the Seleção, providing the pace and physicality required for a deep run in the tournament.

His absence creates a massive void in the heart of the defense that will be difficult to fill given his experience at the highest level.