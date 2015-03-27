Udofia scores 17, Denver beats Texas A&M-CC 68-51

Chris Udofia scored 17 points and Denver beat Texas A&M-CC 68-51 on Wednesday night in their home opener.

Udofia was 5 of 7 from the field and had seven rebounds. Brett Olson scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Pioneers. Royce O'Neale finished with 5 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Denver (1-1) led 31-23 at halftime.

Hameed Ali led the Islanders with 15 points and William Nelson scored 12. Johnathan Jordan added 10 points for the Islanders (1-1). Nate Maxey and Joy Williamson had 6 rebounds each.

The Pioneers won a team-record 22 Division 1 games last season.