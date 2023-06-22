UConn's Geno Auriemma has explicit tagline for upcoming season: 'Shut the f--- up and win games'

The UConn women’s basketball team could’ve been vying for a national championship next to LSU, Iowa and South Carolina this season but was plagued by a ton of injuries.

Revved up for a clean slate and along with Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd returning healthy, head coach Geno Auriemma wants his players to focus on the present and not the past.

"The thing I learned a long time ago, and it was actually from [former player Svetlana Abrosimova] is stop talking about what you’re going to do, stop talking about what you hope happens and what happened last year and how you felt," he said at a charity golf event Tuesday via the New York Post.

"Now that you put that out there, that’s it. It’s over with, it’s done with. Everybody knows, ‘Hey, what’s your goal at Connecticut?’ What do you think it is at Connecticut? The goal is to win a national championship every year. Everybody knows it, you don’t have to talk about it. It’s more important what we see every day, not what we hear. This isn’t a 1970s rock band out for their 60th tour and they have to give every tour a name.

"Everybody’s got ‘redeem team’ and everybody’s got ‘reload team’ and everybody’s got ‘unfinished business team’ and everybody’s got all this stuff going out there. Maybe we’re not very social media savvy. How about we just shut the f--- up and win games? How about we just do that? Maybe that’s what the tour should be. Shut the f--- up and win games."

Bueckers co-signed Auriemma's statement on Twitter.

"I like it coach," she wrote.

The Huskies were bounced from the tournament last season in the Sweet 16. They were 31-6 and won the Big East Tournament.