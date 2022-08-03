UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers tears ACL, will miss entire season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UConn women's basketball has been a powerhouse for decades, but the team will be without its top player for the 2022-23 season.

The university announced Wednesday that guard Paige Bueckers tore an ACL this week and will miss the entire 2022-23 season.

Bueckers suffered the injury in a pickup game Monday, the school said, and an MRI that evening revealed the severity of the injury.

"We're all devastated for Paige," head coach Geno Auriesmma said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player, but she's a better person and teammate. And it's really unfortunate that this has happened to her. We'll miss her presence on the court, but she'll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger."

UCONN STAR PAIGE BUECKERS HELPED OFF THE COURT AFTER GOING DOWN WITH NON-CONTACT INJURY

Bueckers, who was about to enter her junior season, missed most of last season with an injury to the same knee she just injured and was on a minutes restriction until the NCAA Tournament, where she led the Huskies to the national championship game.

After her freshman season, Bueckers collected just about every award possible. She was named the Naismith and AP Player of the Year and the recipient of the John Wooden Award. She was a unanimous first-team All-American that season too.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bueckers averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game last year in 17 games.